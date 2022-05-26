Justin Thomas putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

Justin Thomas hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Justin Thomas had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Thomas's 118 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Thomas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas's tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 32 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.