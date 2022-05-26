-
Justin Thomas putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes unbelievable par from fence at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Thomas pulls his tee shot left at the par-4 3rd hole, ending up a few feet from a fence. Limited with his swing, Thomas punches his second through a gap in the trees and finds the fairway. He pitches his third to 7 feet, and makes the putt to salvage par.
Justin Thomas hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Justin Thomas had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Thomas's 118 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Thomas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas's tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 32 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
