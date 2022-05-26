Justin Rose shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Rose hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Rose got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Rose chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rose chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.