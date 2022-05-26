Jordan Spieth shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 247-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 21 yards for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Spieth chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Spieth's 109 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.