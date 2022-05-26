John Pak shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

John Pak hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a 278 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Pak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Pak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pak to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pak had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pak to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Pak's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Pak got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pak to 4 over for the round.