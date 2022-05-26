John Huh putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, John Huh hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, John Huh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Huh hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

Huh got a double bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Huh's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.