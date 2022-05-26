Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Dahmen hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.