Jason Kokrak shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Kokrak had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

Kokrak hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 565-yard par-5 first. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kokrak's 165 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak's tee shot went 239 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kokrak had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.