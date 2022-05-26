-
Jason Kokrak shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak flights wedge to 3 feet and closes with birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Kokrak had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
Kokrak hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 565-yard par-5 first. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Kokrak's 165 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak's tee shot went 239 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kokrak had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
