Jason putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

Jason Dufner hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right rough on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Jason Dufner hit an approach shot from 132 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Dufner's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 49 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Dufner's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 5 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 6 over for the round.