James Piot shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

James Piot hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the par-5 first, Piot's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piot to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Piot's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Piot had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piot to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Piot had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piot to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Piot reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Piot's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Piot's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piot to 2 over for the round.

Piot tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piot to 3 over for the round.