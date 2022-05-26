James Hahn shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, James Hahn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hahn his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 114 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hahn's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 4 over for the round.