J.T. Poston shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, J.T. Poston hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Poston's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Poston hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at 2 over for the round.

At the 565-yard 10th hole par-5, Poston hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Poston to 4 over for the day.

Poston got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Poston to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Poston's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 5 over for the round.