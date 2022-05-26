8-over 78 by J.J. Spaun in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament.

Spaun got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Spaun's tee shot went 249 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Spaun had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Spaun's 102 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Spaun's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Spaun got a double bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spaun to 8 over for the round.