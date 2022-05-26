Ian Poulter shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Ian Poulter hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Poulter had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.