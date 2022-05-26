6-over 76 by Hayden Buckley in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hayden Buckley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Buckley his second shot was a drop and his approach went 102 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Buckley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Buckley at 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 4 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 5 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Buckley's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.