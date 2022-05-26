Harry Higgs shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Higgs's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Higgs at 3 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.