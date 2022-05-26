Harold Varner III putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Harold Varner III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 308 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Harold Varner III chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harold Varner III to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Varner III had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Varner III hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Varner III's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Varner III's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Varner III's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.