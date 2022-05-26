Greyson Sigg shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Greyson Sigg hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Sigg got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Sigg's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Sigg had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.