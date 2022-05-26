Gary Woodland shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.