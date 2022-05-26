Garrick Higgo shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Garrick Higgo hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

Higgo got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Higgo's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Higgo's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Higgo's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.