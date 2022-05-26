Erik van Rooyen putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the left rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Erik van Rooyen had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, van Rooyen's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, van Rooyen's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.