Erik Compton shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Erik Compton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Compton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Compton to 1 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Compton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Compton to even for the round.

Compton got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Compton to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Compton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Compton to 2 over for the round.

Compton got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Compton to 3 over for the round.