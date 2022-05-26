Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Emiliano Grillo hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Grillo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Grillo's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.