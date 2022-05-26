Dylan Frittelli putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Dylan Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Dylan Frittelli at 2 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Frittelli's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Frittelli had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.