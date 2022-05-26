Doug putts well but delivers a 7-over 77 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Doug Ghim got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Doug Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Ghim's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Ghim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Ghim's 78 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 5 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 7 over for the round.