Strong putting brings Doc Redman an even-par round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Doc Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Redman to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 16th, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Redman had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Redman's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.