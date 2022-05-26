  • Strong putting brings Doc Redman an even-par round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Doc Redman makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman's 18-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab

