Denny McCarthy comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Denny McCarthy had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McCarthy's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCarthy had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.