Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Davis Riley in the first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Davis Riley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Davis Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Riley's 173 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.