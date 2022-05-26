David Lipsky shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

David Lipsky hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Lipsky suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.