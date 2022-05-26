Danny Lee shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Danny Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

Lee got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Lee's 95 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 16th, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.