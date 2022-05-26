Daniel Berger putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Daniel Berger hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Daniel Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt for eagle. This put Daniel Berger at 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Berger's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Berger's his second shot went 25 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Berger's 165 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Berger chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.