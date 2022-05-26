  • Collin Morikawa finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Collin Morikawa makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

