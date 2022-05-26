-
Collin Morikawa finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa sinks a 21-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Collin Morikawa makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
