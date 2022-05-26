Collin Morikawa finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.