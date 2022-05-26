Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 12th, Bezuidenhout's 145 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.