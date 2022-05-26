Chris Kirk shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chris Kirk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kirk's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kirk had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kirk's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Kirk had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.