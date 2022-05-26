Chez Reavie putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Chez Reavie had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Reavie's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Reavie's 149 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Reavie chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's tee shot went 251 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reavie had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.