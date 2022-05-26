Charley Hoffman shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hoffman's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoffman had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.