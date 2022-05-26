Chad Ramey shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Chad Ramey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ramey had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Ramey's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ramey's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Ramey had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even for the round.