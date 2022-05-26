Carlos Ortiz shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Carlos Ortiz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ortiz's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Ortiz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 over for the round.