Camilo Villegas shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Villegas's 130 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Villegas had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Villegas's tee shot went 194 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.