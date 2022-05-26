Cameron Tringale shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Tringale's tee shot went 232 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tringale had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Tringale's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Tringale hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Tringale's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Tringale's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Tringale had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.