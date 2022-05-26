Cam Davis shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Cam Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Davis hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Davis hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.