C.T. Pan putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, C.T. Pan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 292 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, C.T. Pan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Pan's tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Pan's 202 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pan had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Pan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 1 under for the round.