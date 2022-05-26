Brian Stuard shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Stuard got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

Stuard missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 24 yards for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stuard's 192 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

Stuard his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 2 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Stuard got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.