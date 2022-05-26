-
-
Brian Stuard shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 26, 2022
-
Highlights
Brian Stuard holes bunker shot for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Stuard holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
Stuard got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.
Stuard missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 24 yards for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Stuard's 192 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
Stuard his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 2 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Stuard got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.
-
-