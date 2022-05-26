7-over 77 by Brian Harman in first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Harman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Harman's tee shot went 222 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 7 over for the round.