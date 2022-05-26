Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Brendon Todd hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Todd's tee shot went 207 yards to the left intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Todd had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Todd hit a tee shot 242 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Todd's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Todd's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.