Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Snedeker at 1 over for the round.