Brandon Wu shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Brandon Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Wu's tee shot went 254 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Wu his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 117 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Wu's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, Wu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 7 over for the round.