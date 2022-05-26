Billy Horschel putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 12th, Billy Horschel's 121 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Horschel's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.