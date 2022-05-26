Bill Haas shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Bill Haas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Haas's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Haas had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Haas's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Haas had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Haas's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.