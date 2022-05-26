-
Bill Haas shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bill Haas goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Bill Haas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Haas's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Haas had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Haas's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Haas had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Haas's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
