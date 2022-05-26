  • Bill Haas shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Bill Haas goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Charles Schwab

