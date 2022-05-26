Beau Hossler shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

At the par-5 11th, Hossler chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hossler's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hossler's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.