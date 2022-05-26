-
Austin Smotherman putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Austin Smotherman dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Austin Smotherman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Austin Smotherman had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Smotherman hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
Smotherman got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smotherman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Smotherman's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.
